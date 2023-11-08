Night Closure of LB Scott Road Thursday November 9th for Road Resurfacing. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI is hereby notifying the general public of a scheduled night closure on LB Scott Road, aimed at facilitating essential road resurfacing work. This closure will affect the stretch of LB Scott Road from Mortar Drive to Gladiola Drive.

The closure is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 9th, 2023, commencing at 7:30 PM and concluding at 5:00 AM the following day.

This temporary closure is essential for the resurfacing of the LB Scott Road. Vehicular access will be restricted during the specified hours to ensure the safety and efficiency of the resurfacing operations.

Motorists are kindly advised to make use of alternative routes during this period. For those traveling towards St. Peters, South Reward, and the Saunders area, the recommended detour is to utilize Carnation Road, which will lead them to Philipsburg via Coralita Road.

Additionally, for drivers needing to enter or exit L.B. Scott Road, exit onto Gladiola Road and proceed further onto Coralita Road.

For further inquiries and information related to this road closure and other infrastructure projects, please contact VROMI's Infrastructure Department at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Ministry of VROMI appreciates the public's understanding and cooperation during this road improvement initiative.

