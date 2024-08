PHILIPSBURG:— With schools set to reopen on Monday, Candidate Nikhil Kukreja, number 7 in the upcoming parliamentary snap elections, has voiced his deep concerns regarding the ongoing load shedding imposed by GEBE, which has resulted in extended hours without power.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45805-nikhil-kukreja-calls-for-relief-from-load-shedding-as-schools-prepare-to-reopen.html