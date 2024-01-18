No changes in seats or MP’s Elect allocation after recount. | SMN NEWS

~ Swearing-in to take place February 10th 2024.~

PHILIPSBURG:—After three days of work by the Central Voting Bureau who conducted a total recount of the votes cast on Thursday, January 11th 2024, the final results were confirmed on Thursday afternoon by the Chairlady of the Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling.

Based on the results declared in a live broadcast there were no changes to the allocation of seats.

The eight political parties that contested the Parliamentary Elections are:

NOW 1,481 VOTES ELECTED CANDIDATES ON THE NOW SLATE ARE CHRISTOPHER EMMANUEL (453) VOTES AND KEVIN MAINGRETTE (248) VOTES

ECE NIGEL EMMANUEL WIGLEY 292 VOTES

UPP 2814 VOTES, ELECTED CANDIDATES OMAR OTTLEY (774, AKEEM ARRINDELL (353) AND FRANCISCO LAROES (312)

PFP 1717 VOTES ELECTED CANDIDATES LUDMILLA DE WEEVER (569) AND MELISSA GUMBS( 462)

US PARTY 686 VOTES NO SEATS AWARDED.

URSM 2028 VOTES, ELECTED CANDIDATES LUC MERCELINA (702 ) AND SHAMIRA ROSEBURG (247)

NATIONAL ALLIANCE 3455 ELECTED CANDIDATES EGBERT DORAN (538) SILVERIA JACOBS (467) CLOYD MARLIN (406) AND ARDWELL IRION (332)

DP 1970 ELECTED CANDIDATES SARAH WESCOT WILLIAMS (498) AND GRISHA HEYLIGER MARTEN (423).

