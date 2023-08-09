No date for parliamentary elections has been set as yet. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said on Wednesday that no fixed date for the upcoming parliamentary elections has been set as yet, as the process to select a date is not yet completed.

She said while she promised that a date would have been announced in August the process is not finalized as consultations with several stakeholders still have to take place.

Asked if the civil registry has been completed the Prime Minister explained that the process is also not yet complete, she was asked to provide the amount of registered persons in St. Maarten in order to determine if the people of St. Maarten would be called to elect a 15 or 17 seat parliament.

Jacobs said that based on the indications she has received thus far, seats for the upcoming parliamentary election will remain at 15.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43540-no-date-for-parliamentary-elections-has-been-set-as-yet.html