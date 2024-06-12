No decision has been taken as yet on the way forward with energy crisis and GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced on Wednesday that no final decision had been taken by the shareholder representatives of Government-owned company NV GEBE on how the company intends to move forward with the current energy crisis that has been affecting residents and businesses in St. Maarten. Mercelina said that even though he had two previous meetings with the board and management of NV GEBE, he intends to meet with the company again on Thursday when key decisions will be taken on the way forward to bringing relief.

Mercelina said he will not get involved in the political games now being played by some politicians or their political rhetoric. Instead, as the responsible leader, he said he opted to find immediate short- and long-term solutions.

He outlined the five options the company has been exploring which are as follows:

• Renting of container generators

• Lease to own the container generators

• Power Barge

• Combination of both a power barge and container generators

• Rent to own both barge and generators.

