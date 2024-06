PHILIPSBURG:— Following thorough consultations with our meteorological department, I am pleased to inform the citizens of Sint Maarten that, as of now, there is no indication warranting the issuance of a warning or watch related to Hurricane Beryl.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45528-no-immediate-threat-from-hurricane-beryl-to-sint-maarten.html