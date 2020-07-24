No return to lockdown, However, public strict adherence to hygiene Measures Essential | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs hereby takes the opportunity to update the general public on behalf of the Council of Ministers that the Government of St. Maarten continues to monitor the situation closely and is taking all necessary measures to mitigate the rapid increase in reported and confirmed positive COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

While the Government encourages persons exhibiting signs and symptoms to continue to come forward for testing, quarantining and where necessary isolations, Prime Minster Jacobs does express concerns that complacency by all concerned may have led to this resurgence of active cases. Collective Prevention Services

