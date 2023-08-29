Nominations for Royal Decorations 2024 being sought. Submission deadline August 31. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Every year individuals significantly contributing to the community of Sint Maarten can be nominated to receive a Royal Decoration. The deadline to submit a proposal for a nominee for a Royal Decoration in the year 2024 is August 31, 2023, therefore, the community is reminded to do so as soon as possible.

The Royal Decorations Advisory Committee, in short, RODAC, advises the Government in the approval process of any submissions received.

Anyone knowing an individual can contact the RODAC. via This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

to receive the required form or enquire for additional information.

The form to be submitted needs to be filled out completely and should include various support letters from the community.

Usually, persons are bestowed the distinction of Knight or as Member in the Order of Orange Nassau by the Governor of Sint Maarten during a special ceremony at the end of April (the last workday before the birthday of His Majesty the King).

It is essential that submissions are sent on time because the decision-making process takes a while. After the RODAC has provided its advice to the Council of Ministers, decision making can occur both by the Council of Ministers and the Governor and subsequently by the respective Dutch Minister who is being advised by the ‘Kapittel of the Civiele Orden (Civil Honours Council) before the decree is signed by His Majesty the King’.

The ‘Kapittel’ is an impartial and unbiased body that offers advice on the proposed nominees and the level of nomination if qualified.

The Order of Orange-Nassau can be conferred on people who have rendered outstanding services to the community for a considerable period, average 15 years, and are still actively involved with activities that impact the community as a whole or a particular section of the community.

Anyone knowing an individual that meets these requirements, which have been stipulated by the ‘Kapittel’, can contact the RODAC.

More information can also be found on the website www.lintjes.nl.

