Norwegian Getaway additional Vessel to Call on Monday at Port St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) would like to inform all stakeholders that the cruise ship Norwegian Getaway will be calling at Port St. Maarten on Monday, January 8 with an estimated time of arrival of 8:30 AM.

Besides Norwegian Getaway, there will be three other vessels in port on Monday namely Club Med II homeporting out of St. Maarten (arrival 6:00 AM), is a five-masted computer-controlled staysail schooner owned and operated by Club Med and operated as a cruise ship. The ship is one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world; Celebrity Cruises Solstice-class cruise ship Celebrity Silhouette (6:30 AM), and cruise line Costa Crociere Costa Fortuna (7:00 AM).

Norwegian Getaway from Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is part of the Breakaway class and has a gross tonnage of 145,655 and can carry 3,963 guests. The vessel was built in 2014 and reconditioned in 2020. The vessel is staffed by 1,646 crew.

The estimated number of guests and crew to be in port on Monday are approximately 15,000.

