Notice to Reclaim Impounded and Confiscated Scooters. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) wishes to inform the public that, as part of our commitment to ensuring road safety and combating crime, several scooters have been impounded and confiscated in recent operations over the last’s months. The impoundments were a result of non-compliance with technical requirements for public road use or the absence of necessary documentation from riders or lacking the necessary documentation

