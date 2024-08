PHILIPSBURG:— Questions have been recently raised about a foreign company being awarded a contract by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) to repair twelve (12) school gyms, but much of the information circulating regarding the process has been misleading or inaccurate.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45786-nrpb-clarifies-misinformation-about-public-tender-for-repair-works.html