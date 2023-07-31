NRPB to host Procurement Information Session to raise awareness of Trust Fund procurement opportunities. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) is pleased to announce an upcoming procurement information session aimed at raising awareness among the local, regional, and even the international market on essential aspects when bidding for Sint Maarten Trust Fund projects. This initiative seeks to promote transparency, inclusivity, and efficiency in the procurement process while enhancing the potential for participation of small companies in Sint Maarten.

The procurement session will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Belair Community Center.

