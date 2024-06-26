NV GEBE and Ministry of VROMI Forge Strategic Partnership to Enhance Power Production and Distribution Infrastructure on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE, the primary electricity and water provider on Sint Maarten, and The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) held a pivotal meeting to address the urgent needs of the island’s power production and distribution infrastructure. This meeting focused on ensuring that the island's growing demand for electricity is met efficiently in light of upcoming large-scale development projects.

NV GEBE has faced significant challenges in recent years, not only due to aging infrastructure but also because of a lack of timely information regarding new developments. This has impeded GEBE’s ability to strategically plan necessary upgrades to both infrastructure and production capacity. As the island experiences rapid growth, the aging generators at NV GEBE’s power plant have struggled to keep up with the increasing load demand.

During the meeting, NV GEBE underscored the importance of being integrated into the building permit request process. By being part of this process, NV GEBE can better anticipate and plan for infrastructure enhancements and production capacity upgrades. This proactive approach will not only streamline the development process for developers but also ensure that the standards set by NV GEBE are met. Developers of large-scale projects will be made aware of the associated costs, such as deposits and connection fees, from the outset. “This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring that the infrastructure of Sint Maarten keeps pace with its development. By integrating NV GEBE into the planning process, we can better manage the island’s growth and ensure a reliable power supply for all residents and businesses,” said Raeyhon Peterson, LLM, Chief of Staff of VROMI.

NV GEBE encourages potential developers to contact them for information on grid connection options for large-scale projects, including hotels, high-rise condo buildings, housing developments, and other sizable ventures. Unlike single-family home electrical connections, which only require an extension to the low-voltage grid, large-scale projects significantly impact the high-voltage grid.

NV GEBE and The Ministry of VROMI are currently working together to establish clear requirements and procedures for when and how building permit requests should be communicated to NV GEBE. This collaboration aims to ensure that NV GEBE receives timely and accurate information, enabling them to maintain and expand the island’s power grid effectively.

“Being involved in the building permit process allows us to anticipate demand and plan accordingly. This partnership with the Ministry of VROMI is crucial for upgrading our infrastructure and production capabilities to meet the future needs of Sint Maarten,” said Ing. Patrick Drijvers, Distribution Manager at NV GEBE.

According to the concession agreement, NV GEBE retains the right to refuse connections to the grid if the project load will affect the reliability and capacity of the current production and infrastructure capabilities. This measure is crucial to prevent overloading the system and ensure the reliability of the electricity supply to all users. Currently, NV GEBE has a capacity deficiency of over 10 megawatts, which has contributed to the island experiencing load shedding due to the inability to properly plan for these developments.

NV GEBE is committed to providing reliable electricity and water services to the entire community of Sint Maarten. However, effective and forward-thinking planning is essential for the sustainable development and overall well-being of the island.

NV GEBE and The Ministry of VROMI are dedicated to fostering a well-coordinated approach to development, ensuring that Sint Maarten’s power production and distribution infrastructure can support its ongoing and future growth.

