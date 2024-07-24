NV GEBE Engines 17 & 18 Experience Technical Issues. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE informs the general public that due to technical issues with engines 17 and 18, there will be temporary disruptions to the power supply, resulting in increased load shedding and electricity outages.

The technical team and operators promptly assessed the situation and took the necessary steps to repair the engines. Work is progressing to ensure that power is fully restored as soon as possible.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and truly appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

