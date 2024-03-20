NV GEBE partners with Energynautics GmbH to enhance energy infrastructure and advance renewable energy initiatives. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE is taking a significant step forward in its mission to modernize and sustainably transform its energy infrastructure by updating its business plan with the support of Energynautics GmbH. This initiative, supported by the ongoing 'Emergency Recovery Project 1' of the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, aims to elevate NV GEBE's business and investment strategies, ensuring reliable power delivery across Sint Maarten.

Energynautics GmbH was chosen for its experience with similar Caribbean studies and island energy systems, as proven during the rigorous procurement process. The specialized firm will prepare a thorough examination and identify areas for improvement to bolster reliability and efficiency and stipulate the long-term investments needed.

Temporary Manager of NV GEBE Troy Washington explains: “A key aspect of the project is the development of a 'Least-Cost Power Development Plan', focusing on integrating renewable energy sources to optimize costs and minimize environmental impact. This plan will pave the way for the inaugural renewable energy project for NV GEBE, marking a milestone in the journey towards a sustainable energy portfolio.”

This partnership will also assess the feasibility of upgrading NV GEBE's transmission and distribution systems to meet anticipated future demand, informed by an in-depth demand forecasting study that considers demographic trends and electricity consumption patterns. In collaboration with the National Recovery Program Bureau and the World Bank, this partnership will also assess the feasibility of upgrading NV GEBE's transmission and distribution systems.

This initiative represents NV GEBE's commitment to aligning its operations with modern energy standards, enhancing the quality of service for Sint Maarten's residents and visitors, and contributing to global efforts towards sustainable energy solutions.

The Sint Maarten Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands, managed by the World Bank, and implemented on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten by the National Recovery Program Bureau.

