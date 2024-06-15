NV GEBE Power Plant Scheduled Maintenance on Diesel Generator (DG) Set #18. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— June 15th, 2024 – NV GEBE announces planned corrective maintenance for Diesel Generator (DG) set #18 at the Power Plant. To facilitate this essential maintenance, the respective production unit will be shut down on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, at 10:00 p.m.

This early shutdown is crucial to ensure the engine has adequate time to cool before the scheduled maintenance begins at 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 16th, 2024. A minimum downtime of six (6) hours is required to ensure the engine cools sufficiently, allowing the Mechanical Maintenance department to perform the necessary tasks safely and efficiently. The heat from these large engines poses a significant threat to the safety of our employees. By allowing sufficient cooling time, NV GEBE ensures a safer working environment, reduces the risk of heat-related injuries, and ensures our maintenance team can perform their tasks under safe conditions.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45421-nv-gebe-power-plant-scheduled-maintenance-on-diesel-generator-dg-set-18.html