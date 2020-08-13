NV GEBE Supervisory Board of Directors Congratulate Dr. Sharine Daniel in Obtaining a Doctoral Degree in accounting. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:—Dr. Sharine Daniel conferred a Doctoral Degree in Business Administration specializing in Accounting from Walden University which meets the highest form of scholarship within the education system.

Dr. Daniel conferred her doctoral degree with a GPA of 3.78 on a 4.0 scale which placed her in the top 1% of the graduating class.

Dr. Daniel has been NV GEBE’s Chief Internal Auditor since 2013.

As Supervisory Board of Directors of NV GEBE, this is not only a proud moment for the organization but also for country St. Maarten as she is NV GEBE’s first doctoral holder and St. Maarten’s

