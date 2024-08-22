NV GEBE Update on Diesel Generator Sets #16 and #19 | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE would like to provide an update on the ongoing repairs of Diesel Generator Sets #16 and #19 at our power generation facility in Cay Bay.

On Sunday, May 5th, 2024, Diesel Generator Set #19, one of our largest production units, experienced a bearing failure on journal no. 4. Following this failure, a damage assessment was conducted. It was recommended to commence annealing to reduce the hardness of the affected journal, with the goal of preserving the crankshaft. Although the annealing process is generally lengthy, it yielded favorable results, meeting the acceptable Brinell hardness (HB) range. Initially, this unit was scheduled for a major overhaul in the fourth quarter of this year. However, we strategically decided to perform the significant overhaul concurrently to avoid additional downtime due to the bearing failure.

Currently, the production team and the field service team from Wärtsilä, who arrived in Sint Maarten on August 18th, 2024, are finalizing the overhaul and reconditioning of components. Once completed, both teams will begin reassembling the unit, which is tentatively scheduled to be back in operation within the next three to four weeks. Upon reinstatement, the unit will add an additional 10 megawatts (MW) of capacity to the plant, significantly enhancing the stability of the electricity supply.

Additionally, Diesel Generator Set #16 encountered a bearing failure on Thursday, August 9th, 2024. Following the failure, the production team disassembled the unit and conducted a preliminary assessment. The relevant information was submitted to Wärtsilä's technical support, who promptly arranged for their expert team and necessary equipment to be flown into Sint Maarten on August 21st, 2024. The team began the official damage assessment today, August 22nd, 2024, followed by the recommended repairs. NV GEBE will provide further updates on Diesel Generator Set #16 once the assessment is completed.

