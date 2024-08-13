NV GEBE’s Containerized Generators are officially operational. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— NV GEBE is excited to share that the containerized generators are officially and operationally connected to the grid. The dedicated team weathered Tropical Storm Ernesto and remained vigilantly focused on achieving this major milestone to better serve the community of St. Maarten.

The installation of the Containerized Generators supplements the power grid with an additional 10 MW of electricity. This would result in a significant decrease in the current load shedding, barring any unforeseen technical issues with NV GEBE's existing mechanical equipment and/or generators.

Several safety precautions were in place to ensure that the tasks were successfully achieved without any incidents throughout this critical period.

"Hard work, persistence, dedication, knowledge, and teamwork were essential to successfully achieve this major undertaking," shares Troy Washington, Temporary Manager NV GEBE. "I would like to personally thank Patrick Drijvers, Distribution Manager, Anthony Hodge, Power Plant Manager, as well as our High Tension and Execution crews for their relentless diligence. Additionally, NV GEBE's Supervisory Board of Directors, I.T. Department, GEBE Operators, the entire Power Pant team and the entire staff who were instrumental in various aspects of our initiatives to resolve the electricity shortages, on behalf of our customers."

Patrick Drijvers, Distribution Manager, commended the team, stating: "This significant achievement would not have been possible without the united effort and collaboration that everyone demonstrated. Your dedication, determination, and focus, even in the face of distractions, have not gone unnoticed. You have shown what can be accomplished when we come together with a common goal!"

NV GEBE remains dedicated to the mission of providing reliable electricity services and water supply to the community of St. Maarten. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and cooperation during challenging times. Hope is on the horizon, as we continue to explore the most sustainable solutions to improve our technical infrastructure.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45821-nv-gebe-s-containerized-generators-are-officially-operational.html