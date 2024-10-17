ODM: Advises Community to Remain Vigilant and Prepared. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, says ODM is currently monitoring an approaching tropical wave Invest 94L a couple hundred miles east of the Caribbean which has a low chance of formation over the next two to seven days according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

The Colorado State University (CSU) Department of Atmospheric Science says that it is most likely category for Atlantic hurricane activity in the next two weeks is above-normal (50 per cent) for tropical cyclone development.

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

