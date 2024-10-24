ODM: Advises Community to Remain Vigilant. Oscar Shows Importance of being Prepared. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson says that even though there are no active tropical weather systems at the moment, the community should continue to remain prepared.

Hurricane Oscar, the 15th named storm of the season and the 10th hurricane, left the African coast on October 10th, and on the 19th of October at 5:00 AM, it had a 30 percent chance of formation, according to meteorologists. Three hours later, at 8:00 AM, this increased to 60 percent, and another three hours later, at 11:00 AM, it was upgraded to a tropical storm.

By 2:00 PM on October 19th, it was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. The peak winds increased from 40 miles per hour (mph) to 80 mph in just three hours, and 40 mph to 85 mph in six hours. This data was collected by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reconnaissance aircraft at the time.

“This intensification within just a few hours has been described as ‘explosive’ and is once again a warning to the community that you have to be prepared as the quick formation and intensification can take place.

“Storms of today are not giving any lead time of 12-24-48 hours to prepare, and that is why ODM has been promoting for the past five months to be prepared and make sure you have a disaster supply kit in-house,” Richardson said on Thursday.

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46284-odm-advises-community-to-remain-vigilant-oscar-shows-importance-of-being-prepared.html