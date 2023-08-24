ODM Calls on Community to Remain Vigilant as Active Season Kicks Off. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and prepared for the Atlantic hurricane season as the country goes through the peak period of the season.

So far eight named storms have formed for the season, and the coming days and weeks will also see additional storms developing therefore residents and businesses should not become complacent.

Tropical Storm Franklin remains the only active system and is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days. On Thursday afternoon Franklin was located east-north-east of Grand Turk Island and approximately 700 miles south-south-west of Bermuda.

The remaining names for the season are Idalia; Jose; Katia; Lee; Margot; Nigel; Ophelia; Philippe; Rina; Sean; Tammy; Vince; and Whitney.

The 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) that make up the national disaster management organization of the country are: ESF-1 NV GEBE Electricity/Water Production; ESF-2 Bureau Telecommunications & Post (BTP); ESF-3 Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI); ESF-4 Fire Department; ESF-5 Police Department; ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour (Ministry VSA) Medical Assistance; ESF-7 Ministry VSA Evacuation, Shelters, Relief and Mass Casualties; ESF-8 Department of Communication (DCOMM); ESF-9 Ministry of General Affairs; and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT).

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during, and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather-related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43650-odm-calls-on-community-to-remain-vigilant-as-active-season-kicks-off.html