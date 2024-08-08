ODM Calls on Community to Utilize Scheduled Country Clean Up during Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is calling on residents to make use of the opportunity to clean up their yards and surroundings in connection with the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season as the country approaches the peak period of the season.

The cleaning of debris and other items found in yards also helps to prevent mosquito breeding habitats.

Waste disposal companies have announced and published (daily print newspaper) their schedules via various forms of media when they will be picking up different forms of debris and waste.

ODM says this is the time to get rid of unwanted things that may serve as a breeding site for mosquitos or debris that could damage homes and businesses during a storm/hurricane threat to the nation.

Source reduction is the key to decreasing the mosquito population. Due to the tropical nature of our climate, breeding habitats are in abundance, and many of them are unfortunately man-made.

Now is the time to trim back tree branches from your home; cut all dead or weak branches on any trees on your property; clean-up your yard and throw away items that could blow away during the passing of a hurricane by making use of the weekly published schedules of waste disposal companies.

Mosquito breeding sites include anywhere that water can settle for a certain time. This includes tin cans, old tires, empty paint cans, buckets, old saucers, flowerpots, cemetery urns/vase, old pet dishes, unused plastic swimming pools, boats on dry dock, or other containers that collect and hold water.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

