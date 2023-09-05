ODM: Closely Monitor Tropical Storm Lee in the Atlantic Ocean. | SMN NEWS

Disaster Management (ODM)COMM) :— National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant as the country is now in the peak period of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Storm Lee formed on Tuesday afternoon, and according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, it was located over 1400 miles east-southeast of the country.

MDS says that the storm is expected to become a hurricane in a couple of days, and possibly a major hurricane later this week.

On the forecast track, the center of the system is predicted to pass approximately 200 miles northeast of Sint Maarten at its closest point on Saturday night.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor the progress of this system and look forward to updates from MDS. For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

National Disaster Coordinator Richardson stated that the Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) of the national disaster management organization are prepared and are on alert as a precautionary measure to take action in the event that it is necessary to mitigate any weather conditions when the still to be formed hurricane passes to the north of the country.

ODM would like to remind hurricane pass holders to hold on to their old passes as it experienced technical challenges with the printing of the new passes, and therefore pass holders should not destroy their current pass.

There are two types of passes, the Disaster Pass, and the Hurricane Pass.

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

