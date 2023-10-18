ODM: Closely Monitor Tropical Storm Tammy in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Projected to pass 20 miles from Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant and to closely monitor weather reports related to the season 20th named Tropical Storm Tammy that was upgraded on Wednesday afternoon from a broad low-pressure system 94L to a named storm.

Tropical Storm Tammy on Wednesday late afternoon was located approximately 835 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, according to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS).

Tammy is forecast at this point in time to pass 20 miles east of Sint Maarten on Saturday. A Tropical Storm Watch may be issued on Thursday.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

