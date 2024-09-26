ODM: Continue to Remain Vigilant and Monitor MDS Weather Reports | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

There are currently two active weather systems. The fifth hurricane of the season Helene is in the Gulf of Mexico and could become a Category 3 or 4 before making landfall in Florida.

Tropical Storm Isaac is located in the north-central Atlantic Ocean and is currently no threat to land. It is forecast to become the sixth hurricane of the season.

The next system that is being monitored is a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean near the Cape Verde islands. This system is forecast to become the tenth named storm of the season later this week or over the weekend and will be named Joyce.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Residents, visitors and business owners and operators should know the difference between a watch and a warning.

A Tropical Storm Watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours; a Tropical Storm Warning means tropical storm conditions can be expected within 36 hours. Tropical Storm does not have to reach hurricane strength to be deadly.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 48 hours; a hurricane warning means hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, with tropical storm force winds beginning within 36 hours.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

