ODM: Country Under a Tropical Storm Watch. Continue to Closely Monitor Tropical Storm Tammy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— – Sint Maarten is now under a Tropical Storm Watch which means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the watch area within 48 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) Tropical Storm Tammy on Thursday at 2:00 PM was located approximately 545 miles southeast of Sint Maarten, MDS said on Thursday.

Tammy is forecast at this point in time to pass 45 miles northeast of Sint Maarten on Saturday. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 125 miles from the center.

According to MDS, tropical storm force winds are likely to begin on Sint Maarten late Friday.

The system could produce total rain accumulation of three to six inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches over the region. The rainfall will be accompanied by thunderstorms and could produce flash flooding and rock falls.

Tammy wind speeds have increased to 60 miles per hour with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is expected, and Tammy is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands.

National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant and to closely monitor weather reports.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

