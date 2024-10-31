ODM: Don’t Let Your Guard Down. November is Still Hurricane Season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Fire Chief and National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Clive Richardson, reminds the population that the month of November is still hurricane season and to remain prepared and vigilant.

Richardson said on Thursday for the community not to let their guard down as the country transitions into the last month of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to meteorologists, within the past 25-years, there have been 17 named storms that formed during the month of November, including six major hurricanes with wind speeds of more than 111 miles per hour. The one that Sint Maarten is familiar with is Lenny in 1999. Other November hurricanes were Michelle (2001), Paloma (2008), Otto (2016), Eta (2020) and Iota (2020).

So far, the season has seen 15 named storms, and 10 of those were hurricanes and four of those reached major hurricane status.

ODM is calling on residents and the business community to continue to remain vigilant and monitor local weather reports from the MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ as the country moves through the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

ODM calls on the community to double check their disaster supply kit which should be in place from the beginning of the hurricane season.

The disaster supply kit should have at least seven days of food and water. If you haven’t compiled such, the time to do so is now! Don’t wait for the last moment to be storm/hurricane ready.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are: Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, rely on forecasts that can be found at the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!

The hurricane season runs through November 30.

