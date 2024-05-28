ODM having a Challenge with Email Account for Hurricane Pass Application Process. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is having a challenge with its email account for the annual application process for Hurricane Passes.

Applicants were asked to make their request by sending an email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37 = ‘hurricanepassrequest’ + ‘@’;

addyc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37 = addyc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37 + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_textc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37 = ‘hurricanepassrequest’ + ‘@’ + ‘sintmaartengov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloakc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textc2f387ba72304014347af79701530d37+”;

ODM is working diligently to have the matter resolved with the email account and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

ODM will be following up with applicants.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45261-odm-having-a-challenge-with-email-account-for-hurricane-pass-application-process.html