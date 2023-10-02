ODM: Sint Maarten Under a Flood Alert. Tropical Storm Philippe to pass 90 miles on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant and to closely monitor weather reports related to the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe.

ODM is advising the population that they should remain vigilant throughout Tuesday night, Tuesday morning and the remainder of the day as there may be some street flooding.

Members of the public are urged to be alert and exercise the necessary caution, especially persons living in areas prone to flooding or rock falls, and motorists traversing streets that may become flooded. For those who do not need to be on the road network, stay at home, and for those who must, drive with caution.

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), at 5:00 pm, the center of Tropical Storm (TS) Philippe was located approximately 17.6 North 61.5 West or about 110 miles east-southeast of St. Maarten.

Philippe is moving towards the northwest at seven (7) mph (11 km/h), with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 km/h) and higher gusts.

Based on the current model outputs, TS Philippe’s closest point to Sint Maarten is expected to be approximately 90 miles northeast on Tuesday morning.

Please continue monitoring updates issued by MDS and other government authorities.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

