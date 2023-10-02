ODM: Tropical Storm Philippe to pass 90 miles on Tuesday. Remain Vigilant. Sint Maarten Under a Flood Alert. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— (DCOMM) – National Disaster Coordinator/Fire Chief Clive Richardson from the Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the community to remain alert and vigilant and to closely monitor weather reports related to the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe.

At 2:00 pm the center of Tropical Storm Phillippe was located near latitude 17.3 N and longitude 61.0 W or approximately 159 miles east southeast of Sint Maarten.

The system is moving northwesterly at seven (7) mph (miles per hour) and this movement is expected for the next twenty- four hours.

On its present track, Phillipe is expected to be at its closest 90 miles northeast of Sint Maarten on Tuesday.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS) has been following the progress of this system for several days and has been issuing updates. It is safe to say that the storm has posed numerous challenges to forecasters as the track has shifted on many occasions.

The MDS in discussions with the National Hurricane Centre has not issued a watch/warning for Sint Maarten as the probabilities for sustained storm-force winds remain low based on the current forecast.

Nonetheless, as Phillipe moves on the present track, the island could experience heavy rains, thunderstorms, gusty winds, and rough seas from tonight through Wednesday.

As a result, a flood alert is in effect for Sint Maarten.

Due to the uncertainties displayed by the system we encourage the public to be alert and exercise the necessary caution especially persons living in areas prone to flooding or rock falls and motorists traversing streets that may become flooded.

Please continue monitoring updates issued by MDS and other government authorities.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

The Sint Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43954-odm-tropical-storm-philippe-to-pass-90-miles-on-tuesday-remain-vigilant-sint-maarten-under-a-flood-alert.html