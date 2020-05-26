Office of Disaster Management calls for Hurricane Season Preparations. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— An above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has been forecasted by the U.S. National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center with up to 19-named storms, of which 10 could become hurricanes, and of those, six could become major hurricanes of Category 3 or more.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms, of which six become hurricanes, and three of those major hurricanes.

Fire Chief/National Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson is calling on residents and the business community to start preparing for the hurricane season.

“Our national disaster management system commenced preparations

