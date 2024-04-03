Official Opening and New Logo Unveiling of Victim Support Services in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Victim Support Services (VSS) in Sint Maarten is eager to announce its official opening and new logo unveiling on April 2, 2024. The VSS is on its journey to support victims of crime and trauma in the community of St. Maarten. Led by Director Cassandra Richardson and Board President Edna Evans, the VSS has secured its first official office on A TH. Illidge Road.

