Official Voter Registration Statistics Announced for January 11 2024 Parliamentary Elections. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of General Affairs alongside the Central Voting Bureau is pleased to provide the public with the latest statistics from the Voter Registry, which officially closed on October 23, 2023. This update is part of our commitment to transparency and public engagement in the lead-up to the Parliamentary Elections slated for January 11, 2024.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44227-official-voter-registration-statistics-announced-for-january-11-2024-parliamentary-elections.html

