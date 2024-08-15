OM requests Court approval to prosecute MP in vote-buying case. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prosecutor’s Office OM has formally requested permission from the Joint Court of Justice to prosecute a Sint Maarten Member of Parliament (MP) at the center of the “Aconitum” case.

The Court’s approval is required under Article 123 of the Constitution of Sint Maarten, which mandates judicial consent before an MP can be prosecuted. The Prosecutor’s Office believes there is compelling evidence linking the MP to vote-buying activities—a crime that undermines the democratic process and threatens the fairness of elections.

The MP in question was arrested on August 1, 2024, on suspicion of participating in a criminal organization designed to buy votes, with the MP allegedly being the primary beneficiary. After questioning, the MP was released, but the investigation remains active. Three other individuals were also arrested in connection with the case on July 31, 2024, and the MP’s parliamentary office was searched as part of the ongoing probe.

This investigation is being led by the National Detectives, operating under the authority of the OM. The Prosecutor’s Office is now awaiting the Court’s decision on whether to proceed with the prosecution. If granted, the Prosecutor’s Office will promptly go forward with subpoenaing the MP.

