Omar Ottley Joins Dream Chasers Basketball Team for 2024 Season Uniform Unveiling. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On April 3rd, 2024, the Dream Chasers basketball team proudly welcomed Omar Ottley, who joined the team to unveil their new uniforms for the 2024 season. Ottley, representing the "Only We Can Save We" foundation, has generously sponsored the team's uniforms for the upcoming 2024 season.

Today, the Dream Chasers team departs for Tortola to compete in the highly anticipated Caribbean Championship 2024. Representing St. Maarten, they will face tough competition from seven other countries, each vying for the trophy and a coveted cash prize of $5,000.00.

Team manager Jose Helliger gratefully acknowledges Omar Ottley's unwavering commitment over the past few years. Ottley has not only stepped up to support the team during major tournaments but also sponsored the team's basketball practice and contributed towards renting the practice facility. His contributions have been instrumental in the team's success, and his dedication is a shining example for players and fans.

The Dream Chasers team would also like to sincerely thank all other sponsors who have made this incredible journey possible. Their support has helped lay the foundation for the team's success and has truly been instrumental in this endeavor.

Omar Ottley has confirmed his ongoing commitment to the Dream Chasers, vowing to continue assisting once he can. He aims to create opportunities for the next generation of local athletes, ensuring a bright and promising future for St. Maarten's sports community.

