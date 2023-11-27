Ombuds institutions of the Kingdom meet on Aruba. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ombuds institutions of the Kingdom of the Netherlands recently met in Aruba for their annual meeting. One of the topics discussed during the meeting was the Aruban Ombudsman. The process to appoint the Aruban Ombudsman is in an advanced stage and an appointment is expected during the first quarter of 2024. Another important subject that was deliberated upon is the existing challenges the countries face regarding undocumented immigrants. The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti and the interrelated detention and forced repatriation are especially a concern. In this regard, it is important to recall the statement of support issued by the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI) in May of this year for the Ombudsman (Office for the Protection of the Citizen) of Haiti. In said letter the IOI expressed its concern about the acts of violence that have been taking place, particularly the acts of looting, vandalism, arson, and murders recorded both in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and in other regions of the country during the last months.

