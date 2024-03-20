Ombudsman attends IOI Regional Board meeting in Mexico City. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Ms. Gwendolien Mossel, recently attended the Caribbean and Latin American Regional Board of Directors meeting of the International Ombudsman Institute’s (IOI), which was held from March 11-14, 2024, in Mexico City. Ms. Mossel is a Regional Director. The meeting was hosted by Ms. Nashieli Ramirez Hernandez of the Human Rights Commission of Mexico City, currently the Regional President. The other two Regional Directors, Mr. Gabriel Savino (Ombudsman of the province of Santa Fe, Argentina), and Keursly Concincion (Ombudsman of Curaçao) were also in attendance. The IOI, established in 1978, is a global organization that cooperates with 205 independent Ombudsman institutions from more than 100 countries worldwide. The IOI is organized into six regional chapters – Africa, Asia, Australasian and Pacific, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, and North America.

During the meeting, follow-up discussions were held regarding the regional work agenda, such as climate change, violence against women, and poverty. Special emphasis was made on the current humanitarian crisis in Haiti. In this regard, the Ombudsman of Haiti, Dr. Renan Hédouville, who was initially scheduled to attend the meeting in person but could not due to the escalation of the aforementioned crisis in his country, joined the meeting electronically and expounded on the challenges which are being described as post-apocalyptic by the international media.

Another primary topic on the agenda was the migratory wave that has reached Mexico City, whereby hundreds of foreigners, including children, primarily from Central America and Haiti, have settled in shelters and camps on the streets while waiting for a chance to cross into the United States seeking the prospect of a better future. One of the shelters and a street camp were visited to comprehend the situation fully. Meetings with civil society organizations that provide support to the migrant population, as well as with some members of the Mexico City Congress and the Secretary of the Government of Mexico City, were also held.

After the meeting, the Ombuds institutions of the Caribbean and Latin American Region discussed the mobility crisis in the region and Haiti. They also expressed solidarity with the Haitian people and their respect and support for the work carried out by the Office for the Protection of the Citizen of the Republic of Haiti, which is essential to achieving the respect and guarantee of human rights of the entire population in the country.

In this regard, the Ombudsman reiterates her previously expressed concern regarding the ongoing humanitarian crisis and the interrelated detention and forced repatriation of Haitian nationals.

