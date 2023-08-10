Ombudsman publishes 2022 Annual Report. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten recently published the 2022-year report. In 2022 there were a total of 341 complaints handled of which 37 resulted in a report by the Ombudsman. The statistics show that a total of 304 general complaints came in whereby most complaints concerned the topics: Civil cases-labor disputes (27), police (26), followed by immigration (25). Inquiries/complaints regarding tax assessments (20), rental disputes, and Domain Affairs (16) also garnered much attention from the public.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43546-ombudsman-publishes-2022-annual-report.html