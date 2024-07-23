Ombudsman publishes 2023 Annual Report . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, recently published the 2023-year report. In 2023 there were a total of 367 complaints handled, of which 43 resulted in a report by the Ombudsman. Of the 324 general complaints, the majority concerned the following topics: Civil cases (29), SZV (20), followed by KPSM (filing a complaint), and Immigration and Border Patrol (residence permit) with 18 complaints each. General complaints are inquiries from the public for which the Ombudsman is not competent. Nevertheless, the general public is assisted by the Bureau with information on the subject matter or a referral to the relevant institution or a law office for further support. It is for this reason that the Ombudsman continues to advocate for the establishment of a legal desk (juridisch loket/ rechtswinkel). A legal desk is a voluntary organization that provides legal advice to the public free of charge or at a greatly reduced rate. They answer legal questions and also assist with the writing of letters or objections. Legal desks are usually financed by the government.

