Omicron detected on French Saint Martin; Pfizer Booster shot now available 3 months after receiving second dose. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Saturday, December 18th, it was reported that there was a detection of the first cases of the Omicron variant in Guadeloupe and Saint Martin. After sequencing the evidence, two cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed, one in Guadeloupe and the other in Saint Martin.

Omicron is a highly mutated version of the coronavirus, with an unprecedented number of genetic changes, which had been first detected in southern Africa. Since then, it has appeared in dozens of countries across six continents and in at least twenty-two states.



Minister Ottley urges all persons that are not vaccinated, to seriously ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39313-omicron-detected-on-french-saint-martin-pfizer-booster-shot-now-available-3-months-after-receiving-second-dose.html