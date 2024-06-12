One dead in Guana Bay Shooting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The police are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Guana Bay where a man has lost his life.

According to police, they received a call at around 9:15 pm on Tuesday.

Detectives' forensic personnel were busy on the crime scene late Tuesday night.

While police said the victim is unknown to them as well as the cause of the deadly shooting, members of the community have identified the victim as a member of Skillful Band.

