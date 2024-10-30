One-Lane Closure on Illidge Road Near Hodges Lane for Scheduled Road Repairs. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Ministry of VROMI (Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Infrastructure & Environment) announces that A.T Illidge Road near the Hodges Lane intersection in Dutch Quarter will undergo necessary road repairs requiring a temporary one-lane closure on October 31st, 2024. This closure will take effect at 9:00 PM and is expected to last until 1:00 AM.

During this period, traffic will be managed through a one-way system to allow traffic flow. Motorists are encouraged to plan their routes and allow extra travel time to avoid delays. All drivers are encouraged to use caution when driving near the work zone.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46329-one-lane-closure-on-illidge-road-near-hodges-lane-for-scheduled-road-repairs.html