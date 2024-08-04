Ongoing Controls and Safety Measures to Curb Gun Violence and Ensure Community Safety. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— In an effort to curb gun violence and ensure the general safety of the community before and after the upcoming elections, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) has implemented a comprehensive plan. This plan involves partnerships with other law-enforcement agencies and the marines and focuses on increased surveillance and control measures across Sint Maarten.
• Walter Nisbeth Road
• Bush Road roundabout
• Zagersgut roundabout
• Maho area
Outcomes of the initial traffic controls:
A total of 50 vehicles were stopped and inspected.
Four individuals were detained for not having proper documentation.
Eighteen drivers received fines for driving without proper documentation or for having vehicles that did not meet traffic regulations and laws.
Five vehicles that did not comply with the road ordinance were towed, and drivers were fined.
While carrying out these controls, officers also confiscated several illicit items, including illegal substances and unlicensed firearms.
These actions, conducted in collaboration with the Marines, are part of our ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and order. The controls will continue in the coming days and weeks at various locations across the island, including other roundabouts and high-traffic areas.
The KPSM is committed to the safety and security of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten. We appreciate the cooperation of the public as we work together to create a safer community for
everyone.
KPSM Press Release.
To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45772-ongoing-controls-and-safety-measures-to-curb-gun-violence-and-ensure-community-safety.html
View comments
Hide comments