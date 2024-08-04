Ongoing Controls and Safety Measures to Curb Gun Violence and Ensure Community Safety. | SMN NEWS

Over the past few days, KPSM has conducted a series of controls (Including Traffic) at various hotspots and locations known for high activity. These operations, guided by KPSM and carried out under its auspices, are designed to enforce compliance with traffic ordinances and enhance the security of our streets. In addition to traffic regulations, these controls are also focused on enforcing gun and drug ordinances to ensure public safety further.Key locations of these controls included:• Walter Nisbeth Road• Bush Road roundabout• Zagersgut roundabout• Maho area

Outcomes of the initial traffic controls:

A total of 50 vehicles were stopped and inspected.

Four individuals were detained for not having proper documentation.

Eighteen drivers received fines for driving without proper documentation or for having vehicles that did not meet traffic regulations and laws.

Five vehicles that did not comply with the road ordinance were towed, and drivers were fined.

While carrying out these controls, officers also confiscated several illicit items, including illegal substances and unlicensed firearms.

These actions, conducted in collaboration with the Marines, are part of our ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and order. The controls will continue in the coming days and weeks at various locations across the island, including other roundabouts and high-traffic areas.

The KPSM is committed to the safety and security of all residents and visitors of Sint Maarten. We appreciate the cooperation of the public as we work together to create a safer community for

everyone.

KPSM Press Release.