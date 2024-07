PHILIPSBURG:— Today, July 22, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., KPSM dispatch was notified of an incident involving a female guest at one of our local hotels who was not showing any signs of life.

Upon the arrival of our patrol officers, her husband was arrested as a person of interest in connection with the case.

