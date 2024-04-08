Open Call for Applications: L’Oréal Caribe and UNESCO Seek to Recognize Young Female Researchers in the Caribbean. | SMN NEWS

San Juan, Puerto Rico:— For the second year in a row, L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) will celebrate its Young Talents Caribbean Region program, which aims to promote the participation of and recognize women in science in the Caribbean. This regional FWIS program stems from a partnership between L’Oréal Caribe, the UNESCO Office for the Caribbean, with the support of the Caribbean Academy of Sciences and the AAAS Caribbean Division. The Young Talents program seeks to connect the dots between Caribbean development challenges, scientific research, and female empowerment by recognizing and honoring two young scientists with an endowment of $10,000 USD to develop their scientific endeavors further. Applications are open until May 27th to secure one of the coveted spots as one of the next two esteemed women recipients of this prestigious award.

