Operation at Princess Juliana International Airport Back to Normal After Yesterday Morning’s Fire in Annex Building | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:— The operation at Princess Juliana International Airport returned to normalcy after an unfortunate incident early Thursday morning. Thanks to the swift and coordinated efforts of the airport's Rescue & Firefighting team and the local fire department, however, the situation was effectively resolved within the shortest possible time.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the airport's emergency services were alerted to a fire on the roof of the annex building, adjacent to the Arrival Hall. The Deputy Fire Chief, Mr. Gerald Baptiste, reported that the cause of the fire was attributed to hot works being conducted on the roof. The airport's well-trained and equipped firefighting team responded promptly, immediately implementing fire suppression measures to control the blaze.

In a display of professionalism and collaboration, the local fire department provided additional support to the airport's emergency responders. Together, they worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire and prevented it from spreading to other areas within the airport premises.

Following the incident, a comprehensive investigation was carried out to ensure that there was no lingering risk of fire or damage to other airport facilities. “Thanks to the thorough assessment conducted by our safety experts, we are confident in stating that the airport has been deemed safe for operations”, stated Emile Levons, Director of Operations.

At precisely 11:51, the airport authorities made the decision to reopen the airport to the public. All airport services, including flight operations, passenger check-ins, and other essential functions, resumed without delay. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of passengers and airport personnel during this temporary disruption.

The safety and well-being of our passengers, staff, and partners have always been our topmost priority. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Princess Juliana International Airport's Rescue & Firefighting team, the local fire department and all other PJIAE staff members for their swift response and exemplary dedication to duty.

We assure all travellers that the airport is fully operational. Our commitment to maintaining the highest safety standards remains unwavering. We continue to implement stringent safety protocols and are confident in providing a safe and secure environment for all airport users.

“Once again, we would like to express our gratitude for the cooperation and understanding of everyone affected by this incident”, concluded Brian Mingo, Chief Executive Officer of PJIAE.

