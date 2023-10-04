Opposition members want a public meeting on GEBE and on the proposed National Health Insurance. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Members of Parliament Wescot-Williams, Heyliger-Marten, and Emmanuel want parliament to urgently meet on GEBE and the National Health Insurance proposal, which is in the pipeline.

In their letter regarding GEBE, the MPs state that “the public concerns regarding GEBE continue unabated and that government responses have been few and contradictory”.

Issues mentioned in the letter of the opposition members are:

The status of data recovery

Billing

Outages and load-shedding

Financial viability of the company

