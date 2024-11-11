Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels Select Fourteen Caribbean Organizations to Strengthen Families Together. | SMN NEWS

Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels Select Fourteen Caribbean Organizations to Strengthen Families Together

Fourteen social organizations across the Caribbean will be working over the next three years to increase their positive impact on families in vulnerable situations. They are participating in the "Strengthening Families Together" program led by Oranje Fonds and Kinderpostzegels. The program kickoff took place last weekend in Aruba.

