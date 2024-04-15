Orco Bank and Sentoo Team Up to Enhance Online Payments. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— Orco Bank proudly announces a partnership with Sentoo, the innovative domestic instant payment method. This collaboration introduces a seamless online payment experience for Orco Bank customers directly from their bank accounts through webshop purchases, payment links, or QR codes. Sentoo's integration, expected to launch in the coming months, marks a pivotal improvement in local online payment options.

Sentoo offers a secure and efficient online banking experience. It integrates directly with Orco Bank's Online Banking and Mobile App, removing the hassle of entering payment details for each transaction. This partnership underscores Orco Bank's dedication to innovative and secure financial solutions.

Orco Bank customers will enjoy Sentoo's streamlined payment process without additional registrations, downloads, or fees. For business customers, Sentoo opens doors to accepting online payments securely, supporting e-commerce, invoicing, and donations seamlessly.

Vincent van Rutten, Sentoo's co-founder, and Edward Pietersz, CEO of Orco Bank, signed the agreement, and both expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership's promise to meet consumer and business needs with superior online payment solutions. For more information, visit https://sentoo.io.

Johan Spronk, Head of Corporate and Platinum Banking at Orco Bank, invites Orco Bank customers to experience the future of online payments with Sentoo. For more information visit www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com www.orcobank.com /sentoo /sentoo /sentoo /sentoo /sentoo -for for for -business business business business

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44996-orco-bank-and-sentoo-team-up-to-enhance-online-payments.html